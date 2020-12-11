Ranveer Singh who entered Bollywood with Band Baaja Baaraat completed a decade in the film industry yesterday. His performance in his debut film alongside Anushka Shamra made him a household name and he went on to do several hit film in all these years. The actor was quite happy to have completed 10 years in the industry and celebrated the feat in a special way. He visited the YRF office to seek blessings as they were the ones who gave Ranveer the big break. He also visited a theatre and posted a picture of the place where his journey started and expressed his gratitude for all the love he has got till now. Ranveer Singh Opens Up About His Decade Long Journey in Bollywood, Says ‘Good Opportunities Were Hard to Come by Back Then’.

The actor also gave an interview where he talked about his struggle days and how he had to work hard to get to the position where he is now. Ranveer also went live on the requests of his fans and got quite emotional by the surprise that his fans had planned for him. He was gifted with a special video made by his fans a was requested to react to it on a live session. He obliged his fans' request and watched the fan-made video with them.

The video was a tribute to the many characters he has played on the screen. A special song was also curated for the video which talked about his famous songs and dialogues. Ranveer was quite excited to watch the video and got teary-eyed after he finished watching it. He thanked all of them and got quite emotional while responding to this special gift. He tried to hide his tear by covering his face with his hat.

Ranveer said, "Thank you for making this day so special for me. Everybody is just so amazing. It was amazing to see all of you singing and dancing. Whose idea was this? This song is out of this world. I will see this again and again. I love you all. That was the best gift ever. I have the best fans." 10 Years of Band Baaja Baaraat: Ranveer Singh Celebrates a Decade in Bollywood by Visiting His ‘Sacred Chamber of Dreams’.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴅᴇᴇᴘᴠᴇᴇʀ | FAN ACCOUNT (@deepveer.video)

Talking about his struggling days, Ranveer told Hindustan Times, "My struggle period was not easy at all. There was a recession going on at that time, and the movie business was not very prolific so, people were making fewer films. Therefore, opportunities for actors were far lesser as compared to today. We didn’t even have any of the web or OTT platforms. So, good opportunities were hard to come by. For close to 3.5 years, I was just groping in the dark, attempting various avenues, trying to get a break."

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 next. He will be portraying the role of Kapil Singh in the film. Ranveer will be reuniting with Deepika Padukone in the film as well. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar in his kitty where he will be seen in a Gujju boy avatar. Ranveer also has a cameo in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi.

