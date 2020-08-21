Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the film Thappad and one just cannot get over her brilliant performance. The actress is all set to leave us enthralled with another stellar role in the upcoming flick Rashmi Rocket. Based on the journey of a Gujarati girl named Rashmi, the role played by Taapsee, the villagers call her Rocket, courtesy her speed. She is a fast runner and hence Rashmi Rocket. As all movie buffs were waiting for an update on this movie, here is one! The makers have announced that the shooting of Rashmi Rocket will go on floors in November. Rashmi Rocket: Priyanshu Painyuli is Undergoing Fitness Training to Prep Up for His Role of an Army Officer in Taapsee Pannu's Next.

Rashmi Rocket is helmed by Akarsh Khurana, the one who directed Karwaan. While announcing about the film going on floors, Taapsee Pannu shared a poster in which she is seen in a Gujarati style outfit, wearing a choker on the neck and the tattoo cannot be missed, left those curly tresses open, kohled eyes and a traditional nose pin. She captioned it as, “Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November. #FridaysWithRSVP.” Taapsee Pannu Signs Rashmi Rocket; Becomes the Actress with Most Number of Sports-Based Movies in Bollywood.

Taapsee Pannu As Rashmi Rocket

Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November. #FridaysWithRSVP pic.twitter.com/twPMEUnIby — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 21, 2020

Talking about the shoot of Rashmi Rocket, director Akarsh Khurana told Mid-Day, “We were all set to shoot when the pandemic struck. I’m glad that we’re resuming soon. The team and I have been waiting eagerly to set off on this journey. It’s a terrific story that I'm excited to tell.” About the film, producer Ronnie Screwvala was quoted as saying, “Rashmi Rocket is a story of the trials and tribulations that several female athletes face on their journey and the unmatchable resolve shown by each to eventually achieve their destiny.” The upcoming sports drama is scheduled to be released next year!

