Filmmaker Reema Kagti believes anti marital rape laws are need of the hour in Pakistan. Kagti tweeted her opinion on her verified Twitter account on Saturday. Kagti's tweet came as a reaction to a post by a Karachi-based sociologist on Twitter that said: "I'm convinced that one of the main reasons for rampant sexism in this country is a lack of interaction between the genders; most boys grow up with little or no sense of how to engage with girls. This makes it much easier to treat women as objects rather than humans later in life." Deivamagal Actress Suchitra Allegedly Absconding After Robbing Her in-Laws With Husband

Reacting to the tweet, Kagti wrote: "Most boys have mothers don't they? So they do interact with the other gender. Maybe what we need are anti marital rape laws? Perhaps if you grew up seeing your mother has a choice, her consent matters, you might value that for other women too?" Sonam Kapoor Says She Wants to Be Jaya Bachchan When She ‘Grows Up’; Actress Shares Law Maker’s Rajya Sabha Speech

Check Out Reema Kagti's Tweet Below:

Most boys have mothers don’t they? So they do interact with the other gender. Maybe what we need are anti martial rape laws? Perhaps if you grew up seeing your mother has a choice, her consent matters, you might value that for other women too? https://t.co/v0qNfY8JVQ — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) September 19, 2020

Recently, the filmmaker tweeted protesting the incident of demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office by the BMC and also vilification of Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. "I condemn the demolition of Kangana's office and I condemn the hounding and harassment of Rhea. Yes I can be against both these things," she tweeted a week ago.

