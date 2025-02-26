Superboys of Malegaon Movie Review: It’s oddly amusing that some of the best films are about the making of some of the worst. Take Tim Burton’s Ed Wood, which chronicles the creation of Plan 9 from Outer Space, often dubbed one of the worst movies ever made, and the eccentric man behind it. Or consider The Disaster Artist, which delves into the chaotic production of The Room and its enigmatic creator, Tommy Wiseau. While the Malegaon parodies might not be everyone’s cup of tea, they receive a heartfelt tribute in Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon, which also serves as an unexpected ode to the madness of Buster Keaton. ‘Superboys of Malegaon’: Vineet Kumar Singh Reveals How He Improvised Powerful ‘Writer Baap Hota Hai’ Dialogue From Trailer.

Great storytelling - or great cinema - resonates deeply, even if the characters’ lives, struggles, or settings are far removed from your own. Their victories and defeats might feel alien, yet if their journey somehow connects with you, that’s where the magic of cinema lies. Even if that cinema is about a group of dreamers creating parodies of popular films. Superboys of Malegaon is one such film - a heartwarming tale of real-life dreamers who refused to let their small-town obscurity crush their ambitions.

That town, Malegaon, was later put on the map by these very dreamers, who built their own film industry - complete with local versions of Sholay, Shaan, Mughal-e-Azam, and even Superman. I’m not here to debate the copyright infringements they overlooked or whether another Malegaon could ever emerge in this country. What’s remarkable is how these Malegaon boys did for the big screen what kids today do for reels: they entertained their town, and they succeeded.

'Superboys of Malegaon' Movie Review - The Plot

Superboys of Malegaon follows the cinematic adventures of Nasir Sheikh and his motley crew, who dared to dream big and, against all odds, became revolutionaries in their own right. Inspired by the 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon, Reema Kagti’s film dramatises their journey from 1997 to 2010, capturing both their madness and determination.

A Still From Superboys of Malegaon

Nasir (Adarsh Gourav) helps his elder brother run a struggling video parlour, screening Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton films that few in Malegaon care to watch. When he learns the art of ‘self-censoring’ from a videotape seller, he starts editing action movies, which become a local hit. However, his operation is soon shut down by the cops for copyright violations, forcing him to find another outlet for his creativity.

Watch the Trailer of 'Superboys of Malegaon':

Realising that Mumbai’s glitzy dream factories are out of reach, Nasir decides to bring the magic of cinema to Malegaon itself. He begins with a parody of Sholay, despite his brother’s scepticism and his girlfriend’s decision to marry someone else. With the help of his loyal friend Shafique (Shashank Arora) and the idealistic writer Farogh (Vineet Kumar Singh), Nasir soldiers on, armed with nothing but a few thousand rupees and an unwavering belief in his vision.

'Superboys of Malegaon' Movie Review - A Love Letter to Cinema and Its Dreamers

Through Superboys of Malegaon, Reema Kagti excels at transporting you to a time and place far removed from your own, immersing you in its world rather than making you feel like an outsider (something she doesn’t quite achieve in her previous film, Gold). From its meticulous production design to its stellar cast, the film feels like a labour of love - not just for the people it portrays, but for the art of storytelling itself. Composer duo Sachin-Jigar goes God mode on the film with a score that adds an ethereal touch to this underdog tale.

A Still From Superboys of Malegaon

I can’t believe we live in a time where I feel compelled to say this - but it’s refreshing to see a film that normalises the lives of Muslim characters without forcing them into narratives where they must ‘prove their worth’ to the nation. Perhaps this is why Superboys of Malegaon sidesteps the communal tensions that marked real-life Malegaon events, one of the very reasons Nasir and his friends turned to cinema - to bring laughter to their town in dark times.

Instead, the drama here stems from Nasir’s unrequited first love with Mallika (Riddhi Kumar), Shafique’s tragic fate, and, most importantly, the creative clashes between Nasir and Farogh as they navigate their filmmaking journey.

A Still From Superboys of Malegaon

While both are passionate about cinema, their approaches couldn’t be more different. Nasir, the pragmatic dreamer, is willing to compromise to get his films made. Farogh, the anti-capitalist idealist, despises selling out - like inserting an ad for a matchbox company in Malegaon Ki Sholay, which later inspires his next script—and grows frustrated when his ideas are discarded. Varun Grover’s lines hit home for every writer when Farogh anguishly declares, "Writer baap hota hai!” ("The writer is the real deal").

A Still From Superboys of Malegaon

Yet, Farogh’s naivety and lack of worldly wisdom are evident, and it’s hard not to foresee the heartbreaks awaiting him beyond Malegaon, even before he reaches the city.

'Superboys of Malegaon' Movie Review - The Emotional Payoff

The film’s exploration of the Nasir-Farogh dynamic is compelling, even if their eventual reconciliation feels somewhat predictable. Still, it provides a platform for Adarsh Gourav and Vineet Kumar Singh to deliver powerhouse performances. Gourav shines as the determined Nasir, while Singh is equally impressive, particularly in the emotionally charged moments where he reconciles with Nasir, reminding him of their shared legacy. ‘Superboys of Malegaon’: Adarsh Gourav Expresses Excitement Ahead of TIFF 2024 Premiere of Zoya Akhtar Film, Says 'Feels Surreal’.

A Still From Superboys of Malegaon

That said, I wish the film had offered more insight into how the outside world—particularly Bollywood—reacted to these Malegaon films. There’s a brief moment where a character tells Nasir that he has secured a place in history for Malegaon, but this sentiment isn’t explored further. The film misses an opportunity to delve deeper into the impact of their work, leaving this aspect confined to a single line of dialogue.

Where Superboys of Malegaon, particularly Grover’s screenplay, truly shines is in its portrayal of the group’s creative process and camaraderie. The making of Malegaon Ki Sholay is a standout sequence in the first half, blending humour and heart as it takes us through the auditions, the shoot, and the seeds of dissent between Nasir and Farogh. While the other films are mostly referenced or glimpsed, Malegaon ka Superman receives the same prominence as Malegaon Ki Sholay, forming the emotional core of the film’s third act. These sequences retain their humour but carry a bittersweet undertone, heightened by a tragic twist in one of the protagonists’ fates.

A Still From Superboys of Malegaon

Yet, the film never loses its optimism. I found myself tearing up during Nasir’s triumphant screening of his magnum opus, even as I smiled at the sheer audacity of what he and his team had achieved - both on and off the screen. Dare I say, the climax gave me the same sense of wonder as the sublime ending of Giuseppe Tornatore’s masterpiece, Cinema Paradiso.

'Superboys of Malegaon' Movie Review - The Performances

It’s not just a boys’ club, either. The women in their lives are given meaningful roles, from Shabeena (Muskkaan Jaferi), Nasir’s steadfast supporter, to Trupti (Manjiri Pulala), his frequent leading lady, who forms a touching bond with Shafique.

A Still From Superboys of Malegaon

The performances are uniformly excellent. Adarsh Gourav leads the pack with his portrayal of the headstrong Nasir, while Vineet Kumar Singh delivers another standout performance, particularly in his scenes with Gourav. Shashank Arora, with his expressive eyes, brings depth to the tragic Shafique, evoking both sympathy and admiration. Pallav Singh, Anuj Duhan, and Saqib Ayub are wonderful as the other friends, while Manjiri Pulala and Muskkaan Jaferi also shine in their respective roles.

'Superboys of Malegaon' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

In a career-best move, Reema Kagti crafts a poignant, wholesome, and deeply affectionate tribute not just to Malegaon’s underdog filmmakers but to the magic of cinema itself - the kind that thrives on passion rather than polish. Like the best films about filmmaking, Superboys of Malegaon reminds us that sometimes, the most extraordinary stories come from the most unexpected places.

Rating: 4.0

