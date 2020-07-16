Actress Rhea Chakraborty, now that she has broken her Instagram silence after boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, has begun to get trolled already. On the one month anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rhea, who had until now maintained a silence, poured out her heart's feelings on her boyfriend's death in an emotional post. However, looks like Rhea's thoughts on the subject matter did not appease to someone on social media and she lashed out at Rhea. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea Chakraborty Posts an Emotional Note a Month After Actor's Demise.

And by lashed out, we mean like there was no other day. She DMed Rhea on Instagram threatening to get her raped and murdered of Rhea does not die by suicide. Yea what??!! Rhea Chakraborty Remembers Rumoured Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput By Keeping Her WhatsApp Display Picture Along With The Late Actor.

Check Out the Post Below:

Rhea was quick to respond to her hater and even tagged her in her post. Rhea wrote, "I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet.. I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet.. I was slut-shamed ....I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ?" Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Bandra Police Records Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's Statement (View Pics).

Rhea, further in her post, went on to even tag the Cyber Crime Cell of Mumbai Police and its helpline to take immediate action against the hateful message that she received. She also ended her post with an "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH" parting note.

