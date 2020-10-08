Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday and was released from Byculla jail. She was in the judicial custody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). She was arrested on September 9 on drug-related charges that emerged on the sidelines of a probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. While granting a reprieve to Rhea, the court had asked her to mark attendance at the nearest police station for 10 days. Her day of doing so was today and she was snapped by the paparazzi at the Santa Cruz police station in Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput's Family's Lawyer Says Drug Case Against Rhea Chakraborty Was Weak.

While granting bail to Rhea, the court said, there are reasonable grounds for believing that the applicant is not guilty of any offence punishable under Sections 19, 24 or 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 or any other offence involving commercial quantity. Rhea Chakraborty Granted Bail: Farhan Akhtar, Ali Fazal and Other Bollywood Celebs Tweet in Support of the Actress.

Check Out Rhea's Pictures Here:

Rhea Chakraborty (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Rhea Chakraborty (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

A single bench of Justice Saran Kotwal sanctioned bail to Rhe at the Bombay High Court. "There are no other criminal antecedents against her. She is not part of the chain of drug dealers. She has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits. Since she has no criminal antecedents, there are reasonable grounds for believing that she is not likely to commit any offence while on bail," Kotwal noted.

