Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Posts Dad Rishi Kapoor's Smiling Photo in His Memory, Says ‘Legends Live Forever’

Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor (Photo Credits: Insta)

It's been one of the saddest weeks for Bollywood so far as back-to-back the industry lost two inspiring souls namely Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Chintu ji who passed away on April 30, 2020, died due to leukemia. After battling with cancer for two long years, destiny had some other plans for him and so the Chandni actor said goodbye to the world. The superstar's last rites were performed at Chandanwadi, Marine Lines where Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and more were spotted with Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor during the tough time. However, Rishi's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not make it on time due to coronavirus outbreak. Eventually, she was allowed to travel to Mumbai and now she is by her mother's side. Rishi's daughter recently took to Instagram and remembered her late father. 'End of our story': Neetu Kapoor’s Bittersweet Post on Rishi Kapoor’s Demise Is Heartbreaking (View Pic).

The darling daughter of Rishiji shared an old picture of the actor which sees him looking quite young. But the highlight of the photo is indeed the smile of the star. Known to be a charming and romantic hero during his time, Rishi Kapoor's onscreen personality was loved by many. Girls used to go gaga over his looks. Riddhima captioned the Insta story as, "Legends live forever... miss you." Riddhima Kapoor Posts Saying ‘Driving Home Ma’ After Missing Father Rishi Kapoor's Funeral in Mumbai Due to Lockdown.

Check Out Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram Story For Her Father Rishi Kapoor Below:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's IG Story

Earlier to this Neetu Kapoor had posted a photo of Rishiji holding a drink in his hand where the caption of her post read, 'End of our story'. Even the last post on Riddhima's Insta is dedicated to her father. It read, "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever." Stay tuned!