Artist Ram Indranil Kamath passed away at the age of 41 in his Matunga residence on Thursday. He was found dead in his bath tub. Police suspected that he committed suicide at his home. Also known as Ramchandra, he was a well-known artist and popular in the entertainment industry sphere as well. Bollywood actress Sushamita Sen recently took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late painter. Artist Ram Indranil Kamath Dies At 41, Police Registers Accidental Death.

The former Miss Universe shared a bunch of pictures of him, moments she shared with him, and his art work. Her caption dedicated to him reads as, "An extremely gifted Artist, unique to his core and a friend who graced my life with colors & canvases filled with divinity!! Rest in peace Indranil @instahindu Thank you for gracing my life!! My deepest condolences to the family. #duggadugga." Check out the snap below.

Sushmita Sen's Post

"Famous artist Ram Indranil Kamat committed suicide at his home in Matunga on August 19. A suicide note was also found. Matunga Police has registered 'Accidental Death Report' (ADR) and the investigation is going on," said N Ambika, spokesperson, Mumbai Police. May his soul rest in peace!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).