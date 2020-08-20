Artist Ram Indranil Kamath, a 41-year-old painter, has been found dead at his home in Matunga, Mumbai. The area police stated that he was found dead in a bath tub. It is reportedly suspected to be a case of suicide as a note was allegedly recovered from the spot. The police have registered an accidental death. Mumbai Shocker: Painter Ram Indranil Kamath Found Dead in Bathtub at Home, Police Suspect Suicide, Recover Last Note.

According to reports, Ram Indranil Kamath was staying with his mother in his Matunga apartment. As per a report in Mirror, the artist, who was unmarried, was found dead in the bathroom by his mother. He was immediately rushed to Sion Hospital. The doctors declared him dead on arrival. An officer revealed to the tabloid that

Ram Indranil Kamath has not blamed anyone for his death in the suicide note. The reports of his post-mortem are awaited to know the cause of his death. The officer was quoted as saying, “In the suicide note, he is not blaming anyone. But we will record the statements of his family and friends to understand the reason behind the extreme step.”

A friend of Ram Indranil Kamath revealed to the tabloid that the this talented artist was under a lot of stress since quite sometime. And the lockdown situation just made things worse. May his soul rest in peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).