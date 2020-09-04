It is Rishi Kapoor's 68th birth anniversary. The late Bollywood actor has left his legacy behind. His screen presence was so bright and versatile that there cannot be anyone who can even match up to his level. Right from Bobby to 102 Not Out, the actor's enormous work has only put him in the list of talented stars of the industry. Here's going through some of his heartwarming throwback pictures to reminisce the good old days. Rishi Kapoor's Scrabble Legacy Comes Alive In Neetu Kapoor's Game As She Defeats Daughter Riddhima Twice (View Post).
These pics include his moments with the family, his stylish photoshoots and also his memories from the sets. Who would not want to celebrate these beautiful snaps once again?
That Smile
View this post on Instagram
Chocolate Boy That He Was
View this post on Instagram
Daddy Cool
View this post on Instagram
Star Studded
View this post on Instagram
One With The Kapoor Khaandaan
View this post on Instagram
Caught In The Moment
View this post on Instagram
On The Stage, In The School
View this post on Instagram
Baby RK
View this post on Instagram
The shining superstar died of leukemia on 30 April 2020, aged 67. This year, it is definitely a super emotional day for all the Rishi Kapoor fans. However, we can be sure of the fact that his movies and roles will forever be celebrated by the cinephiles on this day.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).