It is Rishi Kapoor's 68th birth anniversary. The late Bollywood actor has left his legacy behind. His screen presence was so bright and versatile that there cannot be anyone who can even match up to his level. Right from Bobby to 102 Not Out, the actor's enormous work has only put him in the list of talented stars of the industry. Here's going through some of his heartwarming throwback pictures to reminisce the good old days. Rishi Kapoor's Scrabble Legacy Comes Alive In Neetu Kapoor's Game As She Defeats Daughter Riddhima Twice (View Post).

These pics include his moments with the family, his stylish photoshoots and also his memories from the sets. Who would not want to celebrate these beautiful snaps once again?

That Smile

Chocolate Boy That He Was

Daddy Cool

Star Studded

One With The Kapoor Khaandaan

Caught In The Moment

On The Stage, In The School

Baby RK

The shining superstar died of leukemia on 30 April 2020, aged 67. This year, it is definitely a super emotional day for all the Rishi Kapoor fans. However, we can be sure of the fact that his movies and roles will forever be celebrated by the cinephiles on this day.

