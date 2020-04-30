Rishi Kapoor Dies At 67: Remembering the Veteran Bollywood Star With His Iconic Tracks From 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' to 'Om Shanti Om' (Watch Videos)

Rishi Kapoor Iconic Songs (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Indian actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday, April 30. The actor passed away aged 67. The news of his passing was confirmed by Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter. The actor was rushed to H N Reliance hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night after he complained of having breathing issues. Kapoor was accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor at the hospital confirmed his brother, Randhir Kapoor last night. Unfortunately, only a day after another Bollywood actor, Irrfan Khan's death, the news of Kapoor's death has now left Bollywood fans heartbroken even further. Rishi Kapoor's longstanding career in Bollywood earned him a massive fan following over the years and his sad demise has now left netizens in shock. Rishi Kapoor Dies At 67, Veteran Actor Amitabh Bachchan Confirms the Sad News.

Kapoor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. The actor had even signed his next project after returning to India and was to star in The Intern remake alongside Deepika Padukone. Rishi Kapoor's Bollywood legacy is such that it is impossible to put it in words his contribution to Indian cinema. The actor was one of Bollywood's most loved romantic heroes and landed his first lead role opposite Dimple Kapadia in 1973's Bobby and after that starred in some of the biggest Bollywood hits including the likes of Karz, Nagina, Heena and more. After starring in over 92 films as a romantic lead, Rishi Kapoor managed to floor the audiences in some of Bollywood's most iconic tracks. From "Main Shayar Toh Nahin" to "Dard-E-Dil", songs featuring Kapoor have been enjoyed by generations o music lovers.

While Kapoor's presence will be dearly missed, the actor lives on through his cinematic legacy. We'll always remember the actor for lighting up our screens with his brilliant performances and cherish these memories with some of his most iconic numbers. Here are some classics to remember the veteran star by.

Main Shayar Toh Nahin:

One of Kapoor's most famous tracks from Bobby that the actor also recreated in the 2004 film Hum Tum along with Saif Ali Khan.

Om Shanti Om:

Who can forget Rishi Kapoor's moves in this high-paced track and more than that the famous phrase, "Kya Tumne Kabhi Kisi Se Pyaar Kiya?" at the beginning of this number.

Parda Hai Parda:

This track from Amar Akbar Anthony is doubly special because it featured Kapoor romancing his wife Neetu Kapoor. It also became one of the biggest hits of his career.

Bachna Ae Haseeno:

Rishi Kapoor will always be remembered for featuring in this iconic track that was later recreated featuring his son Ranbir Kapoor. Both the father-son duo brought their own magic to this iconic track.

Dard-E-Dil, Dard-E-Jigar:

Talk about Rishi Kapoor's romantic songs and it is impossible that this one doesn't make the list. The song was a part of his 1980 film, Karz.

Hoga Tumse Pyara Kaun:

Shot atop a moving train, this song featuring Kapoor along with Padmini Kolhapure is one of RD Burman’s biggest hit.

Chehra Hai Ya Chaand Khila Hai:

The song featuring Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia's amazing chemistry was loved by the audiences. It captures the love at first sight emotion beautifully.

Ek Main Aur Ek Tu:

This is one of the cutest numbers featuring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The song was a part of their film Khel Khel Mein and was composed by RD Burman.

O Hansini

An out an out romantic number that has been loved by generations, "O Hansini" featured Rishi Kapoor and sung by the legend Kishore Kumar.

Jab Se Tumko Dekha Hai Sanam:

This Kumar Sanu track from Damini has been a part of every Rishi Kapoor romantic songs playlist for the right reasons. The song featured Kapoor along with the film's leading lady Meenakshi Sheshadri. Rishi Kapoor Death: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar and Other Bollywood Celebs Pay Condolences On Social Media.

Rishi Kapoor's loss has surely left all Bollywood fans in deep grief at the moment but the actor's legacy in Bollywood will be celebrated for generations to come and his contribution to Indian cinema must be cherished at such a time. Rest in peace, you legendary star!