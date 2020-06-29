Riteish Deshmukh wished Saiyami Kher on her birthday with a special note, hoping that she continues her successful run in the digital world. "Dearest @saiyami wishing you a very happy birthday -have a great one- special ops to choked & now to ‘Breathe' loving your digital journey- keep Running girl," he wrote along with his photograph with him. Saiyami Kher: ‘One Needs to Be Thick-Skinned to Survive in Film Industry’

In his post, Riteish was referencing Saiyami's recent spate of digital hits -- Neeraj Pandey's "Special Ops" and Anurag Kashyap's "Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai", as well as her upcoming web series "Breathe: Into The Shadows". In an earlier interview to IANS, Saiyami shared that she is glad that digital platforms have opened many new avenues for actors. Saiyami Kher Says Journey After Her Debut Film Mirzya Was Not Easy.

Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday Wish for Saiyami Kher

Dearest @SaiyamiKher wishing you a very happy birthday -have a great one- special ops to choked & now to ‘Breathe’ loving your digital journey- keep Running 🏃‍♀️ girl. जमलय बघा!! pic.twitter.com/JXzqq97dSy — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 29, 2020

"OTT is the future. Many big actors are coming onto it, big filmmakers are making projects for the platforms and they have really well written female characters. That doesn't happen in films where girls don't have a lot to do, but in OTT projects girls are driving them. It's an added advantage," she said. "There's no box office pressure. The shelf life of female actors has increased thanks to OTT platforms," added the actress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).