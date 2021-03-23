Amrita Arora and RJ Anmol welcomed their first baby back in November and have been pretty busy with the new role. The two introduced their little munchkin on social media very recently and revealed that they have named him Veer. The little one received a lot of love from people on social media and Amrita's fans have been eagerly waiting to see more pictures and videos of him on Instagram. Anmol granted this wish today by posting an adorable picture of some surreal mother-son session from today. Amrita Rao And RJ Anmol Share The First Pic Of Their Baby Boy, Couple Names Their Son Veer!

Daddy Anmol shared a picture of Amrita breastfeeding Veer on Instagram. One can see the actress' back and a side view of her face while baby veer is seen resting on her lap. Amrita can be seen wearing a white top and blue pants in this picture as she sits on the floor to feed Veer. RJ Anmol wrote a heartwarming caption along with the picture where he shared that his wife feeding their baby "is the most beautiful sight" for him.

Calling the experience "surreal, magical and almost godly." he also talked about how Amrita performs the "toughest duty" of being a mother with utmost ease and a smile. He went on to say that he "salutes" his wife Amrita, his mother, and all mothers in the world for being so strong. He concluded the caption by saying that why wait for Mother's Day to salute all the mothers out there.

Check Out Anmol's Post Here:

Anmol had posted the first photo of their baby boy on Instagram a few days ago. The picture featured him, Amrita and their son Veer smiling for the camera. "Our world, our happiness. #Veer," he captioned the image. Before that, the couple had introduced their son on Instagram by posting a picture of Veer's little hand and wrote, "Hello world... meet our son Veer. He is looking at his first bro-fist from you. Seek your blessings."

Earlier, Amrita was headlining the news when she talked about how the industry has evolved and said that the concept of visibility for an actor has changed courtesy of social media and talent management firms, as compared to the time she made her Bollywood debut in 2002. "These days, actors are becoming popular also because of their presence on social media. I think for an actor, being remembered for a character and film is more important," Amrita told IANS.

