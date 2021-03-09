Actress Janhvi Kapoor plays a character that is possessed by a ghost in the upcoming film Roohi, and she had to undergo "multiple look tests" to perfect her appearance for the role. Director Hardik Mehta says she adapted to the role well. "We did multiple look tests to arrive at a combination of prosthetics and VFX to create the look for Janhvi. Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Team Bhediya Attend Special Screening of Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi.

What really surprised me was the switch that Janhvi would make as soon as prosthetics would come into play, and her whole body language and voice would change to that of her witch character," he says. In fact, sources from the sets say that Janhvi tried out 10 different options before the final one was decided. Janhvi Kapoor in a Manish Malhotra Ivory Chiffon Saree for Roohi Promotions Is Elegance Personified (View Pics).

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the horror-comedy also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film will hit the screens on March 11.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2021 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).