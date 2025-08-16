Mumbai, August 16: As actor Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday on Saturday, his sister, Saba Pataudi, wished his brother with a string of throwback photos of the 'Omkara' actor over the years. The album included a range of photos of Saif - starting from his childhood to his adolescence, to more recent pictures from the 'Hum Tum' actor with his loved ones- Mother Sharmila Tagore, sisters Soha and Saba, wife Kareena Kapoor, and his kids.

Along with the photographs, Saba also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Saif. Reflecting on the evolution of their relationship over time, she wrote: "Bhaijaan mere....What can I say, or where do u begin! From the time you decided to torture me, As a baby (lol)..I was told you weren't too kicked to have your no.1 position be taken by a kid sister (not knowing you'd have yet another too- literally! haha)." Saif Ali Khan Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Her ‘Lion’ Husband on His 55th Birthday, Shares Photo on Instagram.

"And gradually turning into the protective kind brother and talented hardworking man and father of 4 beautiful children Mahsha'Allah...I couldn't be MORE Proud! Spending SO many special Moments together...Eid Diwali Birthday and more....Here's wishing you a HAPPY, safe, and wonderful birthday! Hope to see you soon...with lots of love n luck, today n always," she added. On Rakshabandhan as well, the ‘Jewel Thief’ actor received a heartfelt note from his sister. ‘Happy Birthday Darling’: Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi Shower Love on Sara Ali Khan As She Turns 30 With Heartfelt Birthday Wishes.

Saba Pataudi Wishes Brother on His 55th Birthday

Dropping a series of old pictures of the Pataudi family, she posted an emotional caption, praying for her brother’s well-being. She wrote, “Happy Rakhi! To my brother....Bhai, To all the years growing up , I know we've led our separate lives,been busy with respective things, and still found time to make moments matter. I love you always. And have your back! As I'm sure you do mine. My duas and prayers will protect you, especially when I worry about your safety and in this mad world life is so unpredictable. I wish you all the best today and always. That's a given. To Kamal, my other brother. The same! You've been a gem, and I treasure each moment”. Earlier this year, Saif was severely injured after sustaining a knife attack at his home.

