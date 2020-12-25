With just a few days left to 2020 to be over, people around the world are busy with the year-end festivities. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan also celebrated Christmas eve with friends and family and threw a lavish dinner for them. The actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the grand get-together. From a sumptuous spread to a royal dinner setting, the party was a surely a merry affair. Kareena Kapoor Khan Reminisces Her 2008 Trip With Hubby Saif Ali Khan And We Are In Awe!

Kareena and Saif's Christmas party was attended by Soha Ali Kha, Karsima Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Samaira Kapur, Aadar Poonawalla and Natasha Poonawalla, and other friends. Bebo shared a picture from the dinner and wished her fans a happy Christmas. Bebo was glowing as she smiled for the pictures. She also posted a picture with her girl gang on her stories as well.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares selfie with her girls

Soha Ali Khan also gave a sneak peek into the dinner. She shared pictures of the dinner table which was decorated with beautiful crockery, red candles and wine. Soha was seen in the Christmas spirit and she was seen wearing a Christmas themed headband. Karisma too opted for the antlers while Natasha was seeing wearing the Santa cap. Kareena Kapoor Is Pregnant Again! Actress Shares a Joint Statement With Saif Ali Khan Confirming The 'Good Newwz'!

Soha Ali Khan's stories

Earlier, Soha had shared pictures of how she celebrated Christmas with her little one. Soha and Innaya twinned in matching Christmas night suits and left out some gifts under their tiny Christmas tree for Santa Claus. Sharing the image, she captioned it as. “All set for Christmas Day! Leaving out milk and cookies for Santa and a carrot for Rudolf. #thefinaltouch #christmaseve,” she wrote in the caption. Karisma also shared pictures of her posing goofily in her Christmas themed night suit.

On the work front, Kareena had been busy with shooting for brand endorsements while Saif was busy with the shoot of Bhoot Police. Kareena along with Taimur flew to Dharamshala recently to spend some quality time with the actor. Kareena has also been dropping some major goals as is seen busy with work even after the pregnancy.

