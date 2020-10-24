Mumbai, Oct 24: Walking down memory lane, megastar Kareena Kapoor on Sunday reminisced about a trip to Athens in 2008 with hubby Saif Ali Khan. The Good Newwz star posted a lovable picture on Instagram - shot in Acropolis of Athens, Greece. In the snap, the duo is seen are smilingly posing for the click, as Saif hugs Kareena. The couple at the exotic location seem to be enjoying their time on a holiday. Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Saif Ali Khan On Their 8th Wedding Anniversary With a 'Fairy Tale' Post! (View Pic).

Kareena looks stunning in a black top and blue denim, while the 'Salam Namaste' star sported a brown leather jacket and blue denim. The 'Jab We Met' actor is all hearts when she captioned the post as, "My love and me at the Acropolis (red heart emoji) Athens 2008 (red heart emoji)."

Kareena Kapoor Khan With Saif Ali Khan

Celebrity followers including Homi Adajania and more than 2 lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform. In love with the picture, Tisca Chopra wrote in the comments, "Beboooo, I love this picture (red heart emoji) Stay happy and blessed you two." Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan extended birthday wishes to her best friend Malaika Arora on her 47th birth anniversary, by posting a glamorous throwback picture of the two.