A day after Saif Ali Khan was discharged, pictures of the auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana posing with the Bollywood star in the hospital before he left for home started to do the rounds on social media. Rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana was the one who took Saif to Lilavati hospital on January 16 after the Bollywood star was stabbed multiple times during a robbery attempt in his house in wee hours. Saif Ali Khan Discharged from Hospital After Recovering from Knife Attack Injury.

Before leaving the hospital for home, Saif personally called the rickshaw driver to meet him at the hospital. In one image, the auto-rickshaw driver is sitting next to Saif on the hospital bed as they smile at the camera. Saif’s bruised hand is on Bhajan Singh Rana’s shoulder. In another photograph, the duo are standing and smiling at the lens. The 54-year-old star, who is married to Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, thanked the rickshaw driver and told him to feel free to ask for help whenever he needed.

Saif Ali Khan Meets Auto Driver Bhajan Singh Rana Who Saved His Life After Stabbing Incident

Saif along with his veteran-actress mother Sharmila Tagore, expressed their gratitude towards Bhajan Singh Rana. As per sources, Saif praised the rickshaw driver for his work and said: "Keep helping others like this. And as for the fare that day, don't worry, it will be taken care of." He jokingly added: "If you ever need help in life, remember me." When Bhajan Singh Rana was asked how he reached the hospital, as all the media personnel were present, he told IANS: "I entered the hospital wearing a mask." The auto-rickshaw driver said that he had first got a call from Saif’s personal assistant. Auto Driver Bhajan Singh Rana Rewarded INR 11,000 for Taking Saif Ali Khan to Hospital After Stabbing Incident – Reports.

He said that he “ just prayed” that the actor gets well. “I took a few selfies with him. I took a few photos with him.” The driver recalled the night when Saif was stabbed and said that the actor asked him to drive slowly as it was a “little painful.”

