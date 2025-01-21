Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed in the wee hours of January 16 at his Bandra resident, was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in an auto rickshaw. A auto driver named Bhajan Singh Rana had helped the actor to reach the hospital. Singh later revealed that he was unaware of Khan’s identity at the time and simply saw him as an injured individual in need of help. He was subsequently called to the Bandra Police Station for questioning regarding the incident. As per recent reports, Singh has been rewarded INR 11,000 by an organisation for his commendable actions. Meanwhile, Khan remains hospitalised at Lilavati Hospital and is yet to be discharged. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Questions Auto-Rickshaw Driver Bhajan Singh Who Rushed Bollywood Actor to Lilavati Hospital (Watch Video).

Auto Driver Bhajan Singh Rana Rewarded INR 11,000

