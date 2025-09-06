Mumbai, September 5: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda became household names after the release of Mohit Suri's musical romantic drama, "Saiyaara". As the project completed 50 days of release on Friday, Ahaan and Aneet penned a heartfelt gratitude note on social media, saying that the success of "Saiyaara" is a testament that if one believes in the power of magic and feels it, the world also feels it with you. Ahaan and Aneet dropped a string of photographs of celebrating the milestone moment with each other. Aneet Padda Shares Her Version of the ‘Saiyaara’ Title Track: ‘Singing May Be Rusty but the Love Isn’t’ (Watch Video).

They wrote: "Today marks 50 days of a film that brought us to the world and the world to us, the love that we have gotten feels like a testament to the fact that if you believe in magic, if you feel it, the world may just feel it with you." Revealing that love and honesty are the most powerful things in the world, they added: "Today marks a quiet moment for us, we close our eyes and all we see is you. The way you felt something with us, the way you made what was one of a kind for us, yours too. Thank you for being as vulnerable as us, for letting us in, for reminding us that honesty and love are more powerful than anything else in this world, & that knowing, will always be the most beautiful thing we carry forward...- Aneet & Ahaan." ‘Saiyaara’ Success Keeps Mohit Suri Busy, Leaving Little Time for Family; Filmmaker Promises Wife Uditaa Goswami To Return to His Old Self After Film’s Theatre Run.

Loosely based on the 2004 Korean film 'A Moment to Remember', the project narrates the tale of Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician, who ends up forming a deep emotional bond with Vaani Batra, a shy poet. Released in the cinema hall on 18 July, the project received positive reviews, with Ahaan and Aneet's performances, Suri's direction, and the film's soundtrack garnering special attention from movie buffs. "Saiyaara" also turned out to be a major commercial success, minting more than ₹500 crore across the globe.

