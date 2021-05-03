Salman Khan's upcoming actioner Radhe is all set to release on Eid 2021. However, due to the COVID-19 situation, the flick is set to release on May 13 in theatres as well as ZEE5's ZEEPlex. It was on May 2, when the bhaijaan announced that advance booking of his movie has started in United Arab Emirates (UAE). The superstar shared this news along with a poster of his film featuring himself and Disha Patani. But well, a few netizens were not pleased with the tweet in these testing times. Radhe: You Can Watch Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s Film Online on ZEE5 With One Year Subscription at Just Rs 499! Here’s How.

As soon as Salman tweeted about UAE's advance booking, several Twitter users gave him gyaan on promoting his upcoming film amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis in India. For the unaware, India has been severely hit by the deadly virus wherein shortage of oxygen cylinders as well as no bed availability in the hospital is the current state of the developing country. Here, check out some reactions to Salman's tweet below. Radhe Trailer: 5 Seeti-Maar Dialogues of Salman Khan From the Actioner That Are Massy AF!

Helmed by Prabhu Deva, while Salman plays the hero, Randeep Hooda will be seen portraying the role of a villain in the movie. Reportedly, this movie is the remake of the 2017 Korean drama The Outlaws. Apart from Radhe, Salman will also be seen in Antim: The Final Truth and Tiger 3. Stay tuned!

