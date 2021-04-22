Finally the trailer of Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai dropped today (April 22), and as expected it's high on action scenes. The movie which is set to release on Eid 2021 is definitely the perfect Eidi for fans. Randeep Hooda plays the antagonist whereas Disha Patani is the female lead of the movie. However, what makes the trailer extra special is Salman Khan's seeti-maar massy dialogues that keep you on the edge of your seat. And so, here are the top five dialogues from the Radhe Trailer which are just wow. Radhe Trailer Out! Salman Khan and Disha Patani's Film Feels Like Wanted Redux Only Bigger And Brasher! (Watch Video).

"Abhi Toh Bus 3 Inch Khusaya Hai. Agar Abh Koi Agey Badha Toh Uske Bladder Ki Jagah Phefda Hoga and Liver Ke Badley Kidney."

(It’s just a little cut, if anyone makes a move, I’ll rearrange his guts)

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Radhe Trailer)

“Police Ki Naukri Hai, Giraftar Toh Karna Padega.”

(I’m a cop, after all, I have to arrest you)

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Radhe Trailer)

"Tumharey 10th Pass Honey Se Pehle, Ya Toh Voh Jail Ke Andar Hongey Ya Zameen Ke Andar."

(Before you pass your 10th, either they’ll be behind bars or in their grave)

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Radhe Trailer)

"I Will Clean This City."

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Radhe Trailer)

"Radhe Janey Ke liye Nai Bhejney Ke Liye Aya Hai. Aur Tere Hisse Ki Biryani Hum Sabh Mil Baat Kar Khaengy Aur Bolengy - Eid Mubarak."

(Radhe didn’t come here to leave. He’s come to send you away. And we all will share your biryani and will wish each other Eid Mubarak)

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Radhe Trailer)

So, tell us which one from the above is your favourite Radhe dialogue? Talking about the film, Salman's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release in theatres and on OTT platform ZEE5's ZEEPlex simultaneously. The film is slated to hit the screens on Eid i.e May 13.

Helmed by Prabhu Deva, this is Salman's third film with the director after churning superhits like Wanted and Dabangg 3. The film has been backed by Salman Khan's production house Salman Khan Films. Stay tuned!

