Salman Khan Donates FRSH Sanitisers To Police Personnel in Mumbai, 1 Lakh Bottles Distributed (See Pics)

Salman Khan's FRSH Donated To Police (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

We might not have gotten a Salman Khan film, this Eid. But the actor-business man offered something more substantial. He launched his new grooming and personal care brand a few days back. First of business was a FRSH sanitiser. Yes, the brand is named fresh without an E, which became a meme stock on the internet. But the wagging tongues might give it a rest when they learn that the actor's company distributed hand sanitizer to the frontline warriors in Mumbai, which is the city worst-hit by the novel coronavirus. Till Friday morning, 2,211 police personnel have been infected by the virus in Maharashtra.

Rahul N Kanal, the core committee member of the Yuva Sena, took to his social media to share pictures of sanitisers being handed over to the police. As per Rahul, over 1 lakh sanitisers have been distributed so far. It is not known how many of these were donated to the police force. This has been done by Kanal under the campaign Being Haangry with Salman.

Hand sanitisers have been categorised as the Essential Commodities Act and the prices have been fixed by the Central government. Khan’s hand sanitisers are valued in line with new government directive and 100 ml bottle costs RS 50, while a 500 ml bottle is priced at Rs 250.

Check Out Rahul N Kanal's Tweet Here:

Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for being there for our frontline warriors, thank you @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray ji @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for being there for one and all...FRSH sanitisers to be distributed to all our frontline warriors in the Police Dept 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/y51qvFVLgg — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 29, 2020

Frsh is co-created by Khan and Scentials – a beauty and wellness startup co-founded by Jinesh Mehta and former tennis professional Mahesh Bhupathi. "I wanted to come up with affordable, but good quality personal care products for everyone and that's where the idea of Frsh came into play. The first products we are launching under Frsh are a range of hand sanitisers. We also plan to launch other products in the next few months," said Khan.

In a IGTV video posted on his Instagram handle, Khan said "Currently, sanitisers are the need of the hour. These products are of good quality and priced well. The brand will launch deodorant, body wipes and perfumes in the future."