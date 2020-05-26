Salman Khan's Personal Care Product Brand 'FRSH' Gets Trolled For The Missing 'E' (See Tweets)

Salman Khan's brand 'FRSH' (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Salman Khan has decided to make the most of the lockdown. Even though he is away from acting space, he is experimenting with his brand nevertheless. After launching Being Haangryy food truck to provide meals for the needy, here's another product announced. He recently revealed his own range of the grooming and personal care products named as 'FRSH.' While his fans are super excited to buy things from here, some mindless trolls could not get over the brand name and criticized him.

'FRSH' read as 'Fresh' misses the letter 'E' and this sole reason was enough for some of them to make a mockery out of it. Some of the Twitter users used this moment to make fun of the missing 'E' from the brand. Check out some of the tweets below.

One On The Missing E

Salman Khan has launched a new Hand Sanitizer brand called "FRSH". Once again Salman has removed the E(vidence) — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 25, 2020

The Brand Name Did Not Go Down Well With This User

Salman’s sanitizer brand is called ‘FRSH’ and not FRESH and people who ‘type lyk dis’ cannot be trusted — Shubhangi 🦄 (@itnalifekharaab) May 26, 2020

'Phir Hera Pheri' Meme Had To Make a Way

Salman khan Launched his own Sanitizer brand called "FRSH" E in the Spelling: pic.twitter.com/Jb3S2NfAB8 — i@mPritesh (@Pritesh18638863) May 25, 2020

A Whole New Theory On The Missing E

Salman bhoi said “where ko whr likhte ho, isi liye Fresh is #FRSH “ But I think the reality is “Just like the redbull didn’t give any wings, this FRSH wouldn’t be able to give any freshness” And that’s why he spelled it FRSH. https://t.co/IxyT8u4xHL — मीत with a double E (@meet_patel__) May 26, 2020

That Trickles Down to 'E'ntertainment

Salman's handwash brand FRSH has a missing E just like ntrtainmnt in his movies... pic.twitter.com/fn23hknN3H — Pcmvala🇮🇳 (@Pcmvala) May 25, 2020

Well, to be honest, it almost makes no sense to troll a brand name for a missing letter for it is not a 'spelling mistake' but a name that has been provided deliberately. However, with free internet access and lots of time in hand currently, trolling has become a sport! But then again, the superstar is not new to the trolling culture, is he?

Meanwhile, the fans are waiting for his next filmy outing which is Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai. It also stars Disha Patani in the lead and is an out-and-out masala potboiler that his true blue fans thoroughly enjoy! Coming back to FRSH, have you placed your order yet?