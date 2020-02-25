Salman Khan Gets Mushy as He Hugs and Kisses His Little Fan (Watch Video)

Salman Khan (Phoro Credits; Instagram)

Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan is a people's man and there's no doubt about it. The actor who is currently busy with the shooting of his forthcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai often teases fans with some BTS videos and pictures from the sets. But well, a latest clip featuring the Radhe actor has gone viral online and must say it's the cutest thing you will see on the internet today. As it sees the Being Human star having a gala time with his little fan. Yep, you read that right! Sallu's love for children is not hidden to any and this one will make you go aww. Radhe: Disha Patani Is Delighted to Work with Salman Khan Yet Again, Says ‘It’s Happening Because of Hard Work and Good Fortune’.

The video which is shared on Viral Bhayani's Instagram handle sees Salman Khan way too excited to meet the child and amidst the same goes down on his knees to make her comfortable. However, the adorable moment comes in when the star starts planting kisses on the girl's cheek. He also can be seen giving hugs to the pretty kid. Indeed, this clip speaks volumes about Salman and his deep love for children. Salman Khan to Contest Lok Sabha Election 2019 From Indore as Congress Candidate?

Check Out The Video of Salman Khan With His Little Fan Here:

Isn't the video wow? Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan has two films in his kitty Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Also, if few reports online are anything to go by then the superstar has also teamed up with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma for a gangster flick. Stay tuned!