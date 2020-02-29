Salman Khan Hits 30 Million Followers On Instagram, Beats Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan (Watch Video)

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: FB, Instagram)

When you think of Bollywood, the first actor who comes to your mind is without a doubt, Salman Khan. With his unusual style of acting and being his natural self, the superstar has been ruling the showbiz from quite some time now. It’s been almost three decades, but the stardom of Bhaijaan has been on roll. The actor is known to churn masala entertainers like no one in the business and has given hit films like Bhajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Kick, Bodyguard and Tiger Zinda Hai to name a few. And now adding one more feather to his hat, the star has reached 30 million followers on his Instagram. With this, the Bharat actor races ahead of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan on the social media platform, Instagram. Salman Khan on Niece Ayat Sharma's Birth: 'I Have Become Mama Again, Bas Kisike Baap Nehi Bane'.

While the total number of IG followers of SRK stands at 20.4 million, it's 24 million, when it comes to Hrithik. Must say, Salman, is way too ahead when compared to the other two superstars. An elated Sallu could not keep calm and shared a boomerang video on his Insta thanking his 30 million fans for all the love. In the clip, we can see Salman doing namaste and salam to the janta along with giving a broad smile. The actor can be seen donning a black tee paired with a chequered shirt. Dhoom 4: From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Every Superstar Who Was Rumoured to Play Baddie in YRF’s Action Franchise.

Well, one of the main reasons, Salman has beaten Hrithik and SRK can be his ever-growing Bigg Boss fanbase we guess. Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai helmed by Parbhudeva. The flick will also see Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles. Lastly, congratulations to you bhai for hitting a milestone. Stay tuned!