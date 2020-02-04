Dhoom 4: From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Every Superstar Who Was Rumoured to Play Baddie in YRF’s Action Franchise

Dhoom 4: From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Every Superstar Rumoured to Be a Part of the Next in YRF’s Action Franchise (Photo Credit: Twitter)

It has been seven years since Yash Raj Films' Dhoom 3 came out, and there is yet no official confirmation that a fourth film is happening. That hasn't stopped feelers and rumours from getting into various portals, with every major superstar in the industry getting linked to the film. The franchise is about boys, bikes and babes, and features ACP Jai Dixit (Abhishek Bachchan) and a flirty biker Ali (Uday Chopra) who face enigmatic villains in each film of the franchise. If John Abraham was the villain in the first Dhoom film, then Hrithik Roshan was the antagonist in Dhoom 2. Aamir Khan in a dual role created trouble in Dhoom 3, by far, the biggest hit of the series, and also its most critically reviled. Akshay Kumar Has Been Confirmed For Dhoom 4?

As for Dhoom 4, we are not sure if Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra are returning. But for the villain's role, we get to hear one interesting name after another. The latest superstar linked to Dhoom 4 is Akshay Kumar. There are reports that the Good Newwz star is almost finalised to play the lead in the film. Again, there is no official confirmation on this, so let's not get too excited about this awesome piece of rumoured casting.

Akshay Kumar, who is also working with YRF for Prithviraj Chauhan, is the latest among Bollywood superstars linked to the film. When YRF was working with Salman Khan on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, the rumours were strong that he was roped in the main antagonist. Even though Salman has clearly stated before, that he will never play a villain.

Salman Khan's good friend, Shah Rukh Khan, was also linked to the film, considering his strong association with YRF and Aditya Chopra. Now we hear that he could play the lead in Ali Abbas Zafar's next, which may not be Dhoom 4. Shah Rukh Khan Releases Trailer of Zero on His Birthday: Rakesh Sharma Biopic, Zero, Don 3, Dhoom 4 and List of Other Upcoming Movies of SRK.

Telugu superstar Prabhas, who got pan-Indian recognition following Baahubali's mega-success, was another name speculated for the antagonist role. After the underwhelming performance of Saaho last year, that rumour died a slow death.

Ranveer Singh, YRF's blue-eyed boy, was another strong contender for the villain's role. There was another interesting speculation that Ranveer and Ranbir Kapoor could step into the shoes of Abhishek and Uday Chopra, who, sadly, were turning out to be the least interesting aspects of their own franchise.

Even Hrithik Roshan, who had already been in a Dhoom film before was reportedly in talks to reprise his role of the master-thief, Mr A. Of course, this rumour began percolating after the super-success of Hrithik's last film with YRF, War. WAR Teaser: From Dhoom 3 to Batman V Superman, 6 Movies Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s Action Thriller Reminded Us Of!

So will Akshay manage to beat the likes of SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Ranveer, Prabhas to take on the antagonist's role in Dhoom 4? Or will this rumour die a slow death like the other casting speculations? Let's wait and watch!