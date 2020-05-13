Salman Khan To Spend Lockdown 4.0 With Parents As He Returns From His Panvel Farmhouse

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Salman Khan has been currently operating through his farmhouse in Panvel. He has been away from the hustle of the maximum city along with his family members and friends. He was quarantining here with his dear ones during lockdown. However, now he has left for Mumbai, to stay with his parents during Lockdown 4.0. He will now stay with Salim and Salma Khan at Bandra's Galaxy apartments. Tere Bina Song: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Cosy Chemistry Wins Netizens' Hearts (Read Tweets).

A source was quoted saying by a daily, "Salman Khan wanted to spend time with his family, but now he has returned home to his parents." Salman was to shoot for Radhe, directed by Prabhudheva, in Mumbai till the month-end. But, when the shoot was cancelled, he rushed off to the farmhouse, his favourite place when he is not working. Salman is fond of kids and wanted to spend time with Arpita, Aayush and their kids Ahil and Ayat. The only vacation Salman took this period was in December, for his birthday and the New Year," the source added.

Meanwhile, the die-hard SK fans are just swooning over his look in his latest video song, "Tere Bina." He shot this romantic song with Jacqueline Fernandez at the farmhouse, where she too stayed with the family. He also called the shots during the shoot and lent his voice as the playback singer as well. The song also featured Waluscha De Sousa's daughter. According to latest reports, the superstar is planning to shoot one more song, this time with Waluscha. Stay tuned with us for the updates.