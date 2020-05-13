After Tere Bina, Salman Khan to Introduce Another Song Featuring Waluscha De Sousa?

Waluscha De Sousa, Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On May 12, Salman Khan launched the romantic track "Tere Bina" that featured Jacqueline Fernandez. This love ballad turned out to be an instant hit. From praising Salman – Jacqueline’s chemistry to the beautiful melody, fans were totally impressed with this number. Now as per a report in a leading tabloid, Salman Khan is going to introduce another love ballad and it would reportedly feature the gorgeous Waluscha De Sousa. Tere Bina Song: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Cosy Chemistry Wins Netizens' Hearts (Read Tweets).

Before the song "Tere Bina", Salman Khan had introduced one more track title "Pyaar Karona". Amid this lockdown period, Salman has launched a total of two songs and now he’s gearing up for the third one. A source revealed to Mid-Day, “Those around Salman are keen that he complete his trilogy of music videos. The new track will hinge on love in the time of lockdown, and the need for harmony in the world. Once the song is written, the actor will rope in a music director.” Tere Bina: Did You Know the Little Girl in Salman Khan – Jacqueline Fernandez's Music Video Is Waluscha De Sousa’s Daughter?

Waluscha De Sousa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waluscha De Sousa (@waluschaa) on Apr 12, 2020 at 11:54pm PDT

The report further states that even this third track will be shot at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse. Before launching the song "Tere Bina", the actor had stated that the song was shot over four days and it was his ‘cheapest production’ until today. About the third track, the source was further quoted as saying, “Salman and his family have been trying their hand at different aspects of filmmaking through these numbers. While Jacqueline usually takes care of styling and makeup, Waluscha De Sousa pitches in as a set coordinator. Though the direction duty for the new track is yet to be assigned, it may feature Salman and Waluscha.” Let’s not forget that the song "Tere Bina" had featured Waluscha’s daughter Sienna as well. It would be interesting to watch Salman romancing Waluscha in the next love ballad.