It was only yesterday when we heard the news of how police officials will end their probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. It was also revealed that since they couldn't find anything 'sensational' in their investigation, they have decided to wrap up their enquiry and will release their findings in the next 15 days. And amid the same reports, we also heard if Salman Khan will be summoned next for questioning. Considering the officers interrogated Reshma Shetty, Khan's former manager, there were reports if they will call in the actor next. However, the news has now been refuted by DCP. Sushant Singh Rajput Performs to Reggie Miller's Moves in Dil Bechara's Title Track, NBA Legend Says 'Gone But Not Forgotten’.

As per reports in Times of India, Salman won't be summoned by police officers in regards to Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide investigation. Earlier the actor's name got involved when netizens accused him and Sooraj Pancholi of conspiring Sushant and his former manager, Disha Salian's murder. He was also among the list of B-town producers including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ekta Kapoor who had apparently banned Sushant from all of their production ventures. Did Sushant Singh Rajput Really Have A Star Named After Him? IAU's Website Breaks The Myth Surrounding This Rumour!

A separate case was filed by a Bihar based lawyer against the above-mentioned names but was however dismissed citing “jurisdiction limitations.” It's been a month since the actor's tragic death and it's still difficult for everyone to gulp down the news of his demise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).