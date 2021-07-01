So the trailer of Hungama 2 has confirmed that director Priyadarshan has once again chosen to remake a Malayalam movie in Bollywood. And once again, the inspiration is his own film. Hungama 2, that opted for a direct OTT release, coming out on July 23, and stars Meezan Jafri, Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Pranitha Subhash, Ashutosh Rana, Tiku Talsania and Johnny Lever. Minnaram is a 1994 film, that starred Mohanlal, Shobana, Jagathy Sreekumar, and the late Thilakan. And we told you that first here - Hungama 2: Is Priyadarshan’s Upcoming Comedy, Starring Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal, Remake of Mohanlal’s Minnaram?

As you might be knowing, Priyadarshan isn't exactly known for sticking to original content. Most of his films, including his Malayalam movies have been remakes. Almost all the Bollywood films that he had made are either inspired by his own Malayalam hits, or someone else's, Gardish (Kireedam), Hera Pheri (Ramji Rao Speaking) and Hulchul (Godfather) being prime examples in the latter category.

And there are times when he chose to seek inspiration from other languages, like Virasat (Thevar Magan), Malamaal Weekly (Waking Ned) Bumm Bumm Bole (Children of Heaven), Aakrosh (Mississippi Burning), Tezz (Bullet Train), and Rangrezz (Naadodigal). In fact even some of his Malayalam films that he remade in Bollywood are themselves remakes of other movies. Phew! Hungama 2 Trailer: Meezaan Jafri, Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal Promise a Laugh-Riot In Priyadarshan's Minnaram Remake.

In this special feature, we look at seven Hindi movies of Priyadarshan that were remakes of his own Malayalam hits and how they fared at the box office.

Muskurahat (1992)

Revathy and Jai Mehta in Muskurahat

Starring: Jai Mehta, Revathy, Annu Kapoor, Amrish Puri.

Priyadarshan entered Bollywood by remaking Kilukkam, starring Mohanlal, Revathy, Jagathy and Thilakan. The remake, however, was a disaster at the box office, as no one was still buying to accept Jai Mehta as a leading man. Amrish Puri Birth Anniversary: From Gardish to Hulchul, 9 Best Positive Roles of the Iconic ‘Villain’ That Won Our Hearts!

Saat Rang Ke Sapne

Arvind Swamy and Juhi Chawla in Saat Rang Ke Sapne

Starring: Arvind Swamy, Juhi Chawla, Anupam Kher.

The remake of the Malayalam blockbuster, Thenmavin Kombathu, starring Mohanlal, Shobana and Nedumudi Venu in the lead, marked the proper Hindi debut of Arvind Swamy. While the title track was a big hit, Saat Rang Ke Sapne was a washout at the box office. Malayalam actress Geetha Vijayan reprised her role from the original in the remake. Priyadarshan Birthday Special: Boeing Boeing, Kilukkam, Thenmavin Kombath – 5 Evergreen Malayalam Movies Helmed By The Director Featuring Superstar Mohanlal!

Hungama

Aftab Shivdasani. Rimi Sen,and Akshaye Khanna in Hungama

Starring: Paresh Rawal, Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen, Aftab Shivdasani

The 1984 laugh-riot Poochakkoru Mookkuthi was not only Priyadarshan's directorial debut but also his first major hit. The original starred Mohanlal, Nedumudi Venu, Shankar, Menaka (Keerthy Suresh's mother) and Sukumari in the lead. Interestingly the Bollywood remake of this film was also Priyadarshan's first major hit that was inspired by own movie, with audience totally enjoying the comedy of errors. Malayalam actors Jagadeesh and Nandu were part of the remake. PS: Hungama 2 has nothing to do with this movie, save for the title. From Poochakkoru Mookuthi to Virus, 7 Times When Malayalam Cinema Handled Ensemble Multi-Narrative Movies in the Right Way!

Garam Masala

John Abraham, Neetu Chandra and Akshay Kumar in Garam Masala

Starring: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, Nargis, Neetu Chandra

Boeing Boeing, starring Mohanlal and Mukesh in the lead, had inspired this comic entertainer that was a Diwali hit, with even the songs being chartbusters. Interestingly, the movie was itself a remake of a 1965 American movie by the same name.

Kyon Ki

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor in Kyon Ki

Starring: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rimi Sen, Jackie Shroff

Released strangely on the same day as Garam Masala, this romantic drama had flopped badly at the box office, despite the starry presence. No one was willing to buy Bhai's mentally handicapped act in this weak remake of Thalavattam, that had Mohanlal in the lead role. Thalavattam, in fact, was itself inspired by Jack Nicholson's classic One Flew Over a Cuckoo's Nest.

De Dana Dan

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in De Dana Dhan

Starring: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Suniel Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Sameera Reddy, Paresh Rawal.

This comedy entertainer, featuring an ensemble cast, was heavily inspired by Priyadarshan's own Vettam, starring Dileep in the lead. Here comes some interesting facts about the original. The first half of Vettam was inspired by Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, which itself was a remake of Meg Ryan's French Kiss. The second half of the film takes a different inspiration, the 1992 Hollywood film, Blame It on the Bellboy. De Dana Dan is also influenced by the 2000 Hollywood film Screwed. While Vettam was a flop at the box office, De Dana Dan was an average performer.

Khatta Meetha

Akshay Kumar and Trisha in Khatta Meetha

Starring: Akshay Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Rajpal Yadav

Priyadarshan's 1988 hit Vellanakalude Nadu that was scripted by Sreenivasan, remains one of Malayalam cinema's best social entertainers. The movie starred Mohanlal, Shobana and Sreenivasan. The remake, despite Akshay's comic abilities, didn't impress either with the critics or at the box office, though some of the comic scenes (few of which were inspired by another Malayalam film, Friends) enjoyed popularity with fans.

