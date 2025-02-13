Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s Sanam Teri Kasam originally hit theatres on February 5, 2016, and recently saw a successful re-release on February 7, 2024. Within just five days, the film’s re-release has surpassed its original lifetime box office collection in India, amassing INR 25.16 crore. It now ranks among the highest-grossing re-released Indian films. Even before the film's re-release, the sequel, Sanam Teri Kasam 2, was confirmed, with Harshvardhan set to reprise his role. However, the makers had not announced the leading lady for the romantic drama’s sequel. Now, director duo Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao have officially confirmed its release date. ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’: Directors Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao Celebrate the Successful Re-Release of Their Romance Film, Say ‘It Has Finally Received the Recognition It Deserves’.

‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ Release Date Update

Speaking to Filmfare, the filmmakers Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao revealed, “It will be a Valentine’s release. Next Valentine’s, it will be there. The story is locked and the music is half done.” Addressing speculation about the cast, they clarified, “The cast has not been locked but the story has been. It will definitely be there and this time we’ll go to our mentor Salman Khan and ask for his advice. Because he just loves our cinema and he’s our mentor and we respect him a lot. This time we’ll definitely go to him then we’ll have no promotion issues. When we were writing Sanam Teri Kasam, we wrote part two as well. The story is ready, which is 80% of the job done. Sooner we’ll go into execution and music of course. So Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is happening on Valentine’s Day 2026.” ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Re-Release Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Harshvardhan Rane-Mawra Hocane’s Movie Surpasses ‘Badass Ravikumar’ and ‘Loveyapa’ Combined in First Weekend Earnings!

Produced under the banner of Soham Rockstar Productions, Sanam Teri Kasam continues to capture hearts, and the anticipation for its sequel is already building.

