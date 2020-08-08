2020 is by far the darkest year for the entertainment industry. As the fraternity has heard many sad news in the past few months. Right from some prominent Bollywood stars saying goodbye to the world to even the ongoing mysterious case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, tragedies are in no mood to stop. And well, now as per the latest report, it is actor Sanjay Dutt who has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness. The report further states that he is not diagnosed with COVID-19 and is doing well. Abhishek Bachchan Tests Negative For COVID-19! Actor Expresses Gratitude Towards Doctors and Nurses.

"Actor Sanjay Dutt (in file pic) admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness. His COVID-19 report is negative but he is still there for some time just for medical observation. He is perfectly fine: Lilavati hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra, " reports ANI. Well, we are sure that his news is a sigh of relief for his fans as the star is 'perfectly fine.' After Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For Covid-19, An Old Video of The Legend Saluting Doctors of Nanavati Hospital Is Going Viral.

Well, a while back it was Abhishek Bachchan who tweeted and had informed fans that he has now tested positive for coronavirus and will be back home soon. Meanwhile, talking about Dutt's upcoming project we will be next seen in KGF Chapter 2 as a villain. Get well soon. Stay tuned!

