In a heartfelt video, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan posts a message where he is seen thanking doctors and healthcare workers for the extraordinary efforts they are making to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In this video the 78-year-old actor is seen saluting the medical professionals for their diligence and determination. This video has surfaced after Bachchan senior had declared that he was tested positive earlier with the novel coronavirus. The video showcases the superstar inspiring hope. "There are testing times but one should not lose hope, one should not despair or panic. We are together in this," insists the actor.

Son Abhishek had confirmed that he too tested positive for coronavirus. He tweeted "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them." Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan's Antigen Test Comes Negative for COVID-19, Swab Test Results Awaited

Amitabh Bachchan too had also declared that he tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, the megastar revealed that he has been hospitalised in Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. His tweeted, "I have tested Covid positive.. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! (sic)." Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive for COVID-19, Fans Pray for His Speedy Recovery (View Tweets)

It is also pertinent to note that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been tested negative, but the results of their swab tests are awaited. Fans and the dear ones from the world over are sending their wishes for a speedy recovery of the Bachchans.

