Sanjay Gupta and Sonu Sood Have an Inside Joke Over Akshay Kumar Starring In Latter's Biopic!

Sonu Sood's generous gesture of sending migrant workers from Mumbai to their homes back has won the internet. The actor took upon himself to arrange buses for the workers bearing all the expenses and made sure the plan was implemented well and continuing with it. As everyone's all praises for the actor, the memes and jokes had to surface. And not-so-surprisingly, actor Akshay Kumar was dragged into it! Recently, even filmmaker Sanjay Gupta apparently had an inside joke with his 'friend' Sonu himself! Ajay Devgn Is All Praises For Sonu Sood's Gesture Of Sending Migrant Workers Back To Their Homes.

The Kaabil director shared a screengrab of his conversation with Sonu where they took a funny dig at Akshay. In the claimed conversation, Sanjay said, "Brother in his next film Akshay Kumar is going to play Sonu Sood! Can I get the rights please?' To this Sonu just sent multiple shy-monkey emojis and a laughing emoji. Check out the tweet below.

Sanjay Gupta's Tweet:

For the uninitiated, jokes and memes have been doing the rounds that say Akshay Kumar would play Sonu Sood in a biopic. These came only after Akki's enthusiasm and love for the patriotic themed films, where he plays the 'hero' or the 'saviour' in them. As the fans saw Sonu doing his best IRL, they could not help but compare him with Khiladi Kumar's on-screen image! We wonder what AK has to say about this now!