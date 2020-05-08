Sara Ali Khan's Flashback Friday Post Is Exactly The Inspiration We Need To Not Ditch Workouts During Lockdown (Watch Video)

Sara Ali Khan workout video (Photo Credit - Instagram)

Lockdown has left all of us homebound. We are looking for ways to spend this time without going insane because we haven't stayed at home for over 40 days at a stretch. You also tend to get really lazy because of that and that's where Sara Ali Khan's latest post comes in handy. She posted a throwback video of doing an exercise for a stronger back and that could help many get inspo to not ditch their workout regimes just yet. Of course, not hitting the gym is quite daunting but this will definitely help us not being lazy. Sara Ali Khan’s Many Moods On Her Instagram Story Will Knock Off Your Quarantine Blues (View Pic)

Sara's caption also gives you a boost to be positive during these dark times. Getting back on track is the essence of the post. Check it out here...

Sara will be next seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. The film is the remake of the 90s film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.