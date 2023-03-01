After working together in Yudh and Te3n, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta will be seen collaborating for the upcoming courtroom drama thriller Section 84. Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and Filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta's Section 84, in association with Jio Studios, will star the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Section 84: Amitabh Bachchan to Play Lead in Ribhu Dasgupta’s Courtroom Drama (Watch Video).

Director Ribhu Dasgupta expresses: "I feel happy, blessed, and honoured to collaborate with Sir again. Looking forward to it." Vivek B. Agrawal, Producer, Reliance Entertainment, said: "It's an honour to have Mr Bachchan on board in our next film and I'm thrilled to be starting this adventure with him and Ribhu in Section 84." Sameer Chopra, VP Marketing, Reliance Entertainment, said: "We are absolutely delighted to start work on Section 84. Mr Bachchan's unparalleled superstardom paired with Ribhu's amazing storytelling craft would make Section 84 an incredible watch for audiences worldwide." Caller Threatens to Bomb Homes of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Mukesh Ambani; Police Probe Underway.

Amitabh Bachchan in Section 84

T 4572 - .. a delight once again to be in the company of distinguished creative minds for this new venture , and the challenge it provokes, for me .. #Section84 @ribhudasgupta @RelianceEnt @FilmHangar #SaraswatiEntertainment @jiostudios pic.twitter.com/ggVYMru6PD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2023

Section 84 is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The film is written and will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

