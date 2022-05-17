Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's next project is a coming of age film helmed by 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' director Ratnaa Sinha. It stars Prit Kammani, Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar releases on August 19. Talking about it, the director Ratnaa Sinha states: "I am so grateful for the love that the audience gave me for my first film. It encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone and attempt a film that's unusual for me. It's a sweet and comforting story that makes an important point. I enjoyed every bit of shooting this film and can't wait for the world to watch it." Bheed: Anubhav Sinha Wraps Production of His Upcoming Social Drama Starring Rajkummar Rao.

The film that is untitled so far, is produced by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha under his production house, Benaras Mediaworks along with Zee Studios. The makers are eyeing the film's release on August 19, 2022. The film is drastically different from Ratnaa's first directorial that was set in the backdrop of India's civil services and explored the challenges of a middle-class couple. Directors Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, Anurag Kashyap, Sudhir Mishra and Ketan Mehta Reunite Over 'Samosas'.

The film stars Prit Kamani who has previously starred in Neeraj Udhwani's Netflix Original 'Maska'. It also stars television actress Eisha Singh who's making her big-screen debut with this outing along with Kavya Thapar and the ever dependable Manoj Pahwa .It also has some refreshing melodies with Himesh Reshammiya doing the music. Shot in Dehradun and Rishikesh, as well as Pune and Mumbai, the film is a breezy coming of age story that hopes to be a heartwarming tale.

