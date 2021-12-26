Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Sunday announced he has finished filming his forthcoming social-drama "Bheed".

The film, which stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead, went on floors in November in Lucknow.

Sinha took to Instagram and shared a picture of his crew.

"And that's a movie wrap. #Bheed," the director, known for helming films such as "Mulk", "Article 15", and "Thappad", captioned the photo.

"Bheed", which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, is jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, who previously backed the filmmaker's "Thappad".

During the film's announcement in October, Rao had described "Bheed" as a film with an "important subject". The actor finished his work on the film on Thursday.

Besides this film, Sinha's upcoming directorial venture "Anek" is currently in post-production. It reunites the filmmaker with his "Article 15" actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

