Shaan, the popular playback singer of Indian Cinema, has given us all some lovely classics. He is known for singing not only romantic tracks, but in other genres too and that includes pop, patriotic, jazz, ghazals, hip-hop, rock, among others. Besides Hindi, Shaan has sang songs in many other Indian languages as well. Shaan started his singing career from a very young age, at the age of 17 and since then he has been entertaining music lovers with lovely melodies. Singer Shaan to Release a New Song as a Tribute to Everyone Who Stood for Putting a Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic.

Shaan, born on September 30, 1972, is the grandson of lyricist Jahar Mukherjee and son of music director Manas Mukherjee. He has a sister named Sagarika who is also a singer. Shaan has recorded songs for music albums, films, devotional numbers, and many others. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of the popular numbers that must be on everyone’s playlist.

Musu Musu Haasi

This is one of the most popular tracks sung by Shaan from the film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. Influenced by a hit Nepali song, this track penned by Raj Kaushal and Vishal Dadlani was a huge hit in the late 90s.

Tune Mujhe Pehchaana Nahin

Shaan has provided the voice for many of Bollywood's leading actors and that includes Ajay Devgn as well. This soft ballad is from Ajay and Kajol starrer Raju Chacha, the music of which was composed by the popular duo Jatin-Lalit.

Tanha Dil

“Tanha Dil” is his second album and the title track is still loved by everyone today and remains his all-time greatest hit. This is one of the most popular romantic tracks from his albums, the music of which was composed by Ram Sampath. In 2000 Shaan had even won the MTV Asia Music Award for best solo album for this.

Tera Muskurana

Jhankaar Beats was a popular musical drama starring Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Suri, Rahul Bose, Shayan Munshi, Rinke Khanna and Riya Sen. All the songs of this film were a huge hit and one among them was Shaan’s number “Tera Muskurana”.

Where’s The Party Tonight

This song from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna became a huge hit and a favourite party track as well. It is a club song picturised on Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta, crooned by Shaan, Vasundhara Das, Loy and Shankar Mahadevan.

These are some of the topmost songs of Shaan that is still ruling the charts. Here’s wishing him a great birthday and a mellifluous year ahead! Happy Birthday, Shaan!

