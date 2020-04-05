Singer Shaan to Release a New Song as a Tribute to Everyone Who Stood for Putting a Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

Singer Shaan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Singer Shaan has created a song about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The track is basically a tribute to the people who have been trying their best to save the nation from COVID-19. Titled "Main Asli Hindustan Hu", the song will be out soon. This Indian Pop Singer Hums Her Own Popular Song To Explain The Lockdown Situation! Watch Video!

Sharing the news among his social media followers, Shaan wrote: "MainAsliHindustanHu A tribute to our Warriors in our Fight against Covid19. Penned By @aalokshrivastav and composed by @dushyantcomposer Out soon." Coronavirus Effect: Bollywood Singer Shweta Pandit is Stuck in Italy with her Husband, Gives an Update on the Scary Scenario in the Country.

Shaan Announces New Song For COVID-19 Fighters

Aalokji video taiyyaar ho gaya ?!kab release karengey?! :)) 😁🤗 https://t.co/2SRFHlE7DJ — Shaan (@singer_shaan) April 5, 2020

Amidst the lockdown, singers have been seen making the best use of social media. From Sonu Nigam to Akhil Sachdeva and Jasleen Royal, a slew of singers recently conducted a live online music concert for their fans.