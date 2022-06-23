Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is all set to bring the story of veteran India batter Mithali Raj on the big screen, has admitted to the fact that she gets star struck being around sports stars. Speaking about her love for sports Taapsee said: "I am star struck with sport stars. I haven't seen many movies while growing up until college but I followed sports since my childhood." Dobaaraa: Taapsee Pannu’s Thriller by Anurag Kashyap to Premiere at London Film Festival.

She added: "So, whenever I see a sports star, I am always star struck which comes with huge amount of respect that I have for each one of them. I always ensure that I don't trespass a line when I have a sports star around me and avoid being my usual chirpy self." Taapsee Pannu Wraps Up Her French Vacation in Style, Shares Her Stunning Smiling Still.

Shabaash Mithu is set land in theatres on July 15. The film, directed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven, is based on the life of Mithali Dorai Raj, the celebrated skipper of the Indian women's cricket team.

In a career spanning 23 years, Mithali boasts of 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs and has led India in 4 World Cups. The story tracks her journey from being an 8-year-old girl with a dream to becoming a cricketing legend.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2022 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).