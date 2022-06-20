Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's new-age thriller Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu is all set to premiere at London Film Festival on June 23. The film is scheduled to release on August 19. The director-actor duo will present the teaser of the film at the opening night Gala of LIFF 2022 on June 23. Dobaaraa: Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap’s Film Is Slated to Release on August 19.

The film is directed by Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose. The new-age thriller reunites Tapsee and Anurag for the third time. Dobaaraa: Taapsee Pannu Celebrates 1 Year of ‘Thappad’ As She Announces Her New Film.

Check It Out:

With Dobaaraa, the hit jodi of Taapsee and Pavail Gulati will be seen again after the success of Thappad. Dobaaraa is the first film under Balaji Motion Pictures' new wing Cult Movies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2022 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).