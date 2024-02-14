Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who set the box-office on fire in 2023 with his three releases Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, has reflected on a time when his films were not connecting with the larger audience. The actor did Zero, in which he played a dwarf, in 2018. The film directed by Aanand L Rai tanked at the box-office after which Shah Rukh Khan took a break for four years before he changed the trajectory of Bollywood with Pathaan. The actor recently attended the World Government Summit in Dubai, where he spoke about the time when his films weren’t working. The actor shared that he shifted his focus from movies to culinary art for a brief period to make a strong return. Shah Rukh Khan at World Government Summit 2024: King Khan on Ending His Career, Downfall & More – Highlights From His Interview With Richard Quest (Watch Video).

“I had massive flops, which they did very, very badly. I was licking my wounds. But you know what I did? I learnt to make the best pizza in the world. I stopped listening to stories, I stopped wanting to tell stories. “I made myself a little kitchen, and I started learning how to make pizzas. I learnt perseverance. Because to make the perfect round pizza, you have to first make a million square ones." Shah Rukh Khan’s Unmatched Wit Shines at World Government Summit 2024; King Khan’s Discussion on His ‘Two-Hour Bath Ritual’ Leaves Audience in Splits (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan Video at World Government Summit 2024:

PERSEVERANCE: King Khan’s amazing analogy of the perseverance for making the perfect pizza and the efforts to make the perfect film! - King Khan speaks at the World Government Summit 2024 where only two Indians - The Prime Minister of India PM Shri Narendra Modi and The World’s… pic.twitter.com/4mFPotQ3La — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) February 14, 2024

Asked if his family encouraged him to return to work, and if making a comeback was difficult, Shah Rukh said, “I was glad that my family didn’t tell me, ‘Listen, your pizzas are better than your films, stop making films'. I’m glad that they turned around and said, ‘As good as your pizzas are, your films are better’. They were very encouraging, especially my children and my team. “I’d become indulgent. I’d started becoming too innovative. I was looking for perfection, and I started failing. I needed to be excellent, I needed to be unique, but I needed to look at what the audience wanted."

