Once again, Shah Rukh Khan has demonstrated his mastery of wit! A video from the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai captures King Khan discussing his ‘two-hour bath ritual’. In the footage, the superstar reveals that before the release of his films, he indulges in a ‘two-hour bath’ to cleanse himself of the work he’s done. When the interviewer probes further, SRK playfully responds, “I’m not telling you my secret, you come and take a bath with me”. This witty remark from Shah Rukh Khan left the audience in stitches. Watch the complete video to see SRK’s humorous take on his pre-film release ritual. Shah Rukh Khan Spotted at Mumbai Airport, Delights Fans With Handshake (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan At World Government Summit 2024

King Khan’s wit as he interacts at the World Government Summit 2024 is unparalleled ❤️👑 #ShahRukhKhan #WorldGovernmentSummit pic.twitter.com/hYugqBnGTj — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) February 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)