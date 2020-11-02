Shah Rukh Khan turns 55 today and fans all across the world are eagerly waiting for megastar to officially announce his next project. Its been two years now as SRK was last seen on the big screen alongside Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif in 2018 film Zero. There is no official announcement from King Khan since then. However, speculative media reports have talked about Bollywood's Badshah's collaboration with various filmmakers for his tentative upcoming projects but nothing is official as of now. However, news in media is doing rounds that Shah Rukh have even given a go ahead to some of the projects but in his #AskSRK question and answer interaction with fans he clearly stated there are no projects under the pipeline. Shah Rukh Khan Recreates This Iconic Dialogue From Mohabbatein as Aditya Chopra’s Film Completes 20 Years (View Tweet)

Which means Shah Rukh Khan is focusing more on his role of as producer with Red Chillies Entertainment. With his production banner Shah produced Bobby Deol's Class of 83 and Vineet Kumar Singh's Betaal this year. However, for fans who are desperately waiting to know about the Fan actor's upcoming project, we have a detailed list of every project SRK is rumoured to be associated with. So, lets quicky take a look at every rumoured project of Birthday Boy Shah Rukh Khan. Ask SRK: Shah Rukh Khan’s Recommendation To His Fans For His Birthday Is ‘Iss Baar Ka Pyaar Thoda Door Se Yaar’

Rajkumar Hirani's Next

Reports were doing round in early July that said SRK will star in Rajkumar Hirani's slice of life drama. A report in a leading daily states that the film will be a feel good comedy on immigration where King Khan will be seen moving from Punjab to Canada. No official confirmation about the untitled project came from the two.

Atlee's Action Movie:

After portraying double role on-screen in 1990 film Duplicate and Farhan Akhtar's 2006 film Don, SRK is rumoured to play a double role once again in Atlee's upcoming Action Movie. Reports suggest that Shah Rukh will be seen playing the roles of father and son who are against each other.

Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan is rumoured to star next to Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in War director Siddharth Anand’s revenge drama, Pathan. A source close to YRF studios said “The first schedule will be a two-month affair that will focus solely on Shah Rukh’s portions, after which the unit will take a New Year’s break." However, no official confirmation is made yet.

Brahmastra

Shah Rukh Khan is reported to have a cameo in Amitabh Bachchan,, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's multi-starrer fantasy adventure Brahmastra. Reports suggest that Shah Rukh has completed his shoot for Ayan Mukerji film but looks like his association with the project might have kept a secret. Brahmastra also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in major roles.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Months back we broke the exclusive news of Shah Rukh Khan being a part of Nambi Narayanan biopic Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film stars R Madhavan playing the role of ISRO scientist and how he was framed over copyright infringement. We revealed earlier that Shah Rukh Khan will be interviewing Maddy in his directorial debut and who knows if King Khan is playing a journalist in this one.

Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army

Shah Rukh Khan who has worked with Kabir Khan in Tubelight might be reuniting with the filmmaker for his upcoming web show. However, Shah Rukh won't be acting in this project, reports say that the 55-year old will be narrating this period show. The series will tell the tale of Subhas Chandra Bose' Aazad Hind Fauj's unsung heroes.

Don 3

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment have acquired the rights of Netflix's superhit show Money Heist and it can be a plot to SRK's Don 3. A film which Khan's fans are eagely waiting for but we have herd nothing from Farhan Akhtar and him about the project. Is it happening? Only time can tell.

Happy Birthday to Bollywood's Undisputed Badshah - King Khan. Please treat your fans with a big news.

