Shah Rukh Khan Owning the Dance Floor in This Throwback Picture Shared by Karan Johar From Sanjay Kapoor's Sangeet is Unmissable! 

Karan Johar's Throwback Picture of SRK (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There's nothing like a good throwback picture and Karan Johar sure knows that. The filmmaker recently took to Instagram to share an amazing picture of Shah Rukh Khan from Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's sangeet. It looked like Shah Rukh had a lot of fun during the Kapoor wedding and even hit the dance floor. The picture shows Shah Rukh dressed in a suit and enjoying a dance alongside Karan Johar. We have to say, it is a rarity to find such gems and can't thank KJO enough for sharing the amazing picture. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and Karan Johar Groove to Kajra Re at Armaan Jain’s Wedding Reception and Boy We Are Impressed With Those Moves (Watch Video).

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker wrote, "Throwback to @sanjaykapoor2500 and @maheepkapoor ‘s sangeet! The superstar shakes a leg and don’t miss the out of sync background dancer! #throwbacktuesday." The picture has received a lot of love from Shah Rukh's fans. The actor had danced to his famous track "Chhaiya Chhaiya" from Dil Se. Commeting on the picture, Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Hahaha 7th Dec 1998."

Check Out the Picture Here:

Mohit Marwah's brother Akshay Marwah also commented on the picture shared by Karan and even shared his memory of the epic night. He wrote, "Wow. I remember this night completely!! It was insane chaiya chaiya all the way!"Smriti Irani Shares a Throwback Pic With Karan Johar, Sakshi Tanwar From KWK But Her Witty Comment on KJo's 'Missing Pout' is a Winner!

Well, we think Shah Rukh repeated a similar act recently at Sonam Kapoor's sangeet where the actor was seen dancing along with Salman Khan in the videos that had gone viral on social media. Well, looking at this, we certainly wish to see more pictures from this epic sangeet.