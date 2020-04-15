Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jabra Fans’ Shower Love on the Actor, Trend #4YearsOfFAN on Twitter (View Tweets)

Fan Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan holds a very special place in the hearts of his fans. While the actor has not yet announced his next after Zero, but that has not affected the way people across the globe idolise him. On April 15, 2020, SRK's film Fan (2016) completed 4 years and guess what, the star's followers could not keep calm and celebrated the day online with joy. As in no time, millions of his admirers made #4YearsOfFAN one of the top trends on Twitter and we are loving it. Fan was directed by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Offer Their 4-Storey Personal Office Space Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Twitter Hail The Couple and Trend #SRKOfficeForQuarantine!

One of the finest gem by SRK, the flick revolved around the story of superstar Aryan Khanna (SRK) and his maddening fan Gaurav Chandna (lookalike). Gaurav can do anything for SRK, but as one of his trick to impress the star goes in vain, it is when he decides to take revenge. FYI, Shah Rukh portrayed a double role in this one. While the film could not churn enough at the ticket window and was a failure, tweeple gesture today is worth noticing. Check out some of the tweets celebrating 4 years of Fan. Twitterati Hail Shah Rukh Khan For His Carefully Organised Charity Towards COVID-19 Relief, #SRKDonatesForCOVID Trends On Top.

Thundering Performace:

#4YearsOfFAN A Star's Tribute to his Fans.. A Unique Drama wid Thundering Performance of SRK. From an uncouth and lovable Gaurav to a shrewd, realistic Aryan Khanna, SRK Nailed Both Character with His Legit Acting Abilities.. Thank You @iamsrk For FAN🙏pic.twitter.com/jZWnUGcKA5 — Vinayshetty (@Vinayshetty0045) April 15, 2020

Fan Speaks!

#4YearsOfFAN Only one life is not enough to worship you sir @iamsrk 🙏 We are your Janam Janam Jabra fan♥️🤗 Thanks for making this film about our emotions 👌 @yrf @RedChilliesEnt pic.twitter.com/PZKxrr7xhO — Subhajit Sarkar (@sarkarsubha84) April 15, 2020

STAR!

Self-Made Superstar!

The self made superstar! Man with absolutely 'no background' is ruling the entire bollywood today! Truly the king @iamsrk #4YearsOfFAN #Shahrukhkhan #SRK pic.twitter.com/qaL5qnASZT — Rafiq Nathani SRKian (@RafiqNathani_) April 15, 2020

Yass!

#4YearsOfFAN Gaurav's indication spoke billion words in this particular scene pic.twitter.com/Q4MKbJF9cg — 🇮🇳 i SHRUV 🍻 🚬 (@ShruvRahul) April 15, 2020

Here's The Trailer Of Fan Below:

Well, as currently, we all are practising self-isolation and staying indoors. If you are the one who has not yet seen the film, Fan, you can surely binge-watch the same in your free time. The said movie is available on many OTT platforms. Coming back to the trend, we love when SRK is all over the web. Don't we? Stay tuned!