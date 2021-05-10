Actor Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday to share his vision of happiness with fans. The actor posted a picture of a large poor family sleeping together on one bed, with an umbrella over them. He wrote about how Turkish poet Nazim Hikmat had once asked his friend to draw a picture of happiness, and this is what he made. 6 Memorable Shahid Kapoor Dialogues Every Fan Would Remember by Heart.

"PICTURE OF HAPPINESS: NAZIM HIKMAT The great Turkish poet -- once asked his friend Abidin Dino(Turkish artist and well-known painter), to draw a picture of HAPPINESS. He drew a picture of a whole family -- cramped up on a broken bed, under a leaky roof in a shabby room, but still with a smile on each member's face! Happiness is not absence of sufferings but acceptance of sufferings…" he posted. Shahid Kapoor Completes 18 Years in Bollywood, Celebrates the Feat With an Important Message for His Fans (View Post).

Check Out Shahid Kapoor's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

His brother, actor Ishaan Khatter, commented: "As long as you're together", with a heart emoji. Shahid will be seen next in the film Jersey, which also features his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. He will also make his digital debut with a series directed by Raj and DK.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2021 07:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).