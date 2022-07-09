Actress Vaani Kapoor, who plays the role of a travelling performer in the upcoming film Shamshera, had to learn horse riding for months to ace her role in the film. The training was integral to the film for the actress to get acclimatised to being around a horse. Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor Are Way Too Hot and Fashionable in Latest Pics on Instagram!

Shamshera director Karan Malhotra, who has earlier directed Agneepath (2012) and Brothers (2015) said in a statement: "Vaani had to go through horse training because when you're training with an animal and you want to work with an animal on a film you have to make a relationship with the animal... the horse that she trained with for the longest time and eventually that horse became a friend." Shamshera: Director Karan Malhotra Says ‘It Was a More Liberating and Less Burdening Process’ To Create a World of His Own.

Vaani added on to her director, saying: "Even for horse riding you need that emotional connection with the animal. They will throw you off otherwise. I remember I used to get this whole packet of biscuits and that's how the trainer also told me to feed the horse, befriend the horse and it's so cute. "I mean they're like the loveliest animals. I think it's extremely important to be friends with them first. They only know the language of love."

Shamshera is Ranbir's first film after his last outing 'Sanju' which was released in 2018. The film is arriving in cinemas on July 22, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2022 07:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).